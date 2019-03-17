This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike

A number of people wrote to Leo Varadkar during last month’s strike.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,926 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4539657
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

DYING CANCER PATIENTS, students and Fine Gael voters were among those who wrote to Leo Varadkar to express support for nurses during last month’s strike.

Correspondence to the Taoiseach’s office seen by TheJournal.ie reveals some extent of the public support for the nurses during the industrial dispute.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) went on general strike for a number of days in February, protesting against what they felt was a recruitment and retention crisis in the sector.

The government initially refused to accept the unions’ demands for wage increases for nurses, before the Labour Court intervened to avert further strikes on 11 February.

The INMO suspended further plans to strike over three days last month ahead of negotiations with the government on a new contract for nurses.

However, those talks were referred back to the Labour Court this week, when the INMO branded the government’s proposals “deeply disappointing”.

The union’s executive council is expected to meet again later this month to discuss the issue further.

‘Dismissive attitude’

During the strike, a number of individuals wrote to Varadkar to question why nurses were not being given a pay rise despite politicians receiving their own boost under the Public Service Stability Agreement.

“Stop giving yourself and your fellow members pay increases, then we wouldn’t have a threat of a strike by our nurses,” one person wrote.

Another asked if the Taoiseach had considered how hospitals would function without nurses, saying that Varadkar’s “dismissive attitude” showed that he had not grasped the situation.

“It appears that this reality has not registered with you… I can assure you Taoiseach, the public is not impressed,” they said.

1489 Nurses strike_90563500 A sign from the picket line outside Our Lady's Children hospital at Crumlin in Dublin Source: Rollingnews.ie

One Fine Gael voter hit out at the Taoiseach for suggesting that nurses should not be allowed to take Christmas holidays in the first week of the year, claiming that it was the government’s fault that the health service was not functioning properly.

“This strike could have been avoided…” they wrote.

We are a first world country with a third world health care service and that’s not because of the nurse’s [sic], it’s because of the inability of the government and the HSE, to run the service.

‘No harder job’

A dying cancer patient also blamed Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris for the “biggest failures” of the health service.

Saying it might be their final opportunity to write to the Taoiseach, the individual praised the work that they had seen nurses do during their time in hospital.

“I see first hand the work nurses have to do,” they wrote.

“They are quite literally run off their feet. I’ve seen nurses miss out on breaks because a patient is dying or because there are a lot of admissions.

I’ve seen nurses get attacked verbally. I’ve seen nurses being punched and slapped. I’ve witnessed nurses resuscitate people. To literally bring them back from death and I’ve seen nurses hold the hands of dying patients with pure love for them.

“I’ve witnessed stress like I’ve never seen before as nurses do their best to keep the health service afloat. There is no harder job on this planet than nursing, in my opinion.”

The individual claimed that Harris and Varadkar “looked down” on nurses and said it was a “disgrace” that the Government did not hire more to cover wards.

“I’m now terminally ill,” they continued.

“I’m dying. I don’t have long left in this world but I want to thank every nurse in this country who care for people who are sick and people like myself who are reaching the end of the road. Throughout my illness, you’ve been there.”

Government ‘spin’

Nurses themselves also wrote to the Taoiseach to complain about the Government’s stance during last month’s dispute.

One accused the Government of trying to make nurses “public enemy number one” during the strike.

“The government spin on how much nurses earn is ridiculous,” they wrote.

I struggle every month to pay my mortgage, credit union, car, electricity, oil, phone bill and food shop – excluding all the extras of kids and sports.

“I earned more as a student… than I do now as a nurse.”

8593 Ambulance strike_90562754 Paramedics with the Psychiatric Nurses Association stage a ten-hour strike at the station in Dublin Source: Rollingnews.ie

Another told the Taoiseach that his comments about the dispute were “flippant, repetitive and archaic”, while another called Varadkar and his Cabinet colleagues “bullies”.

“I’ve worked in the most dangerous, understaffed conditions imaginable,” they wrote.

“I have cried more times in that job than I care to admit, I have gone home after a shift and had sleep paralysis dreaming about my patients… I demand you explain why I’m not worth it.”

Two local authorities – Sligo County Council and Galway County Council – also wrote to the office of the Taoiseach, after passing motions in support of the nurses at their monthly meetings.

All correspondence was released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		8ft fatberg made of wet wipes and nappies removed from sewer in Wicklow
    145,032  88
    2
    		Senator punches teen who egged him for blaming New Zealand attack on immigration
    60,677  0
    3
    		Nine people taken to hospital after collision between Luas and bus
    60,597  110
    Fora
    1
    		A tiny brewery is planned for Dublin's docklands and it looks to belong to BrewDog
    512  0
    2
    		Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
    214  0
    3
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    16  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
    98,665  23
    2
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
    93,594  10
    3
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    75,895  182
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ellen Degeneres said that Leo Varadkar taking his boyfriend to meet Mike Pence made her 'very happy'
    18,049  0
    2
    		Nicki Minaj fans chanted Cardi B's name outside the 3Arena after her last-minute cancellation
    8,375  0
    3
    		The Gleesons, Una Healy, and Olivia Jade... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,345  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    SHOOTING
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    Community gardaí attend Friday prayer at mosques in wake of New Zealand attack
    LEO VARADKAR
    An unexpected guest and an illuminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    An unexpected guest and an illuminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    OPINION
    Opinion: In many ways St Patrick's Day is an Irish American festival
    Opinion: In many ways St Patrick's Day is an Irish American festival
    From the Garden: 'Traditionally Irish people put their spuds in the ground on or around St Patrick’s Day'
    Opinion: The Irish American community is still an influential force in US politics

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie