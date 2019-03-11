INMO says there is 'very large gap' between nurses and government in negotiations

TALKS BETWEEN THE government and nurses ended last night without any deal, with the nurses’ union saying that there was “a very large gap” between both sides.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Siptu, the Department of Health, the Department of Public Expenditure and the HSE are currently engaged in negotiations over a new contract for nurses.

The negotiations come after nurses went on general strike for a number of days in February, protesting against what they call a recruitment and retention crisis in the sector.

The government initially refused to budge on its position over wage increases for nurses, before the Labour Court intervened to avert further strikes.

As part of the Labour Court’s recommendation, negotiations are ongoing between all sides on a new contract for nurses.

The INMO last night released a statement saying that talks had concluded for the evening and that they weren’t satisfied with the proposals put before them.

“There is a very large gap between the INMO and the employers on a the new contract,” the INMO said.

“We do not believe that their current proposals would be acceptable to our members, nor do they fulfil the requirements of the Labour Court recommendation.

“This dispute arose over recruitment and retention problems. The employer’s proposed contract would only worsen such problems.

The INMO will hold an extraordinary general meeting at 2pm this afternoon to decide the next steps to take.