50 clusters of Covid-19 identified in nursing homes, new health data shows

THERE ARE NOW 50 clusters of coronavirus cases in nursing homes around the country, according to a new report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The data in the report includes some information accurate up to 4 April, with some data such as total cases up to midnight on 2 April. For this reason, there were 4,014 confirmed cases and 131 deaths from Covid-19 identified in the report.

Currently, 137 people have died from Covid-19 and there are 4,604 total confirmed case.

Figures released yesterday showed there were 40 Covid-19 clusters in nursing homes as of 1 April. This number rose by 10 in the space of one day, according to the report data.

The number of cases and percentage of total cases in each county. Source: HPSC

The latest HPSC report on Covid-19 shows that nursing homes account for 24.3% of all coronavirus clusters around the country.

37 clusters were found in hospitals and 32 in private houses. There are 206 clusters/outbreaks in total across the country.

The median age of all cases is 48, the report said. 1,118 people have been hospitalised from Covid-19, which makes up 27.9% of all cases.

Those aged 65+ make up 22.9% of cases and people aged 24 and under account for a total of 7.7% of all cases. .

The incidence rate of cases in each county. Source: HPSC

It is not known how nearly 30% of cases were transmitted in Ireland. 23.6% of cases were infected through community transmission and nearly 20% through possible community transmission.

In total, there are 2,499 people in the east of the country with Covid-19. This is 62.3% of all cases.

The second highest number of cases is in the HSE south region where 388 cases – 9.7% of the total – are recorded.

Data about Covid-19 clusters/outbreaks across the country as of 2 April. Source: HPSC

In terms of cases per county, there are 2,251 cases in Dublin which accounts for 56% of all cases. This is followed by Cork which has 7.6% of cases and Kildare with 3.4%.

Nearly half of all people aged 65+ with Covid-19 have been hospitalised so far. 158 people in total had been admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU).

1,084 healthcare workers had been diagnosed with Covid-19 as of 2 April. Of these, 71 were associated with foreign travel, 863 were not associated with foreign travel and 150 were not specified.