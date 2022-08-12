Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 23°C Friday 12 August 2022
Advertisement

Polio detected in NYC’s sewage, suggesting virus circulating

New York city is confronting polio as officials struggle to vaccinate vulnerable populations against monkeypox and adjusting to new Covid guidelines.

By Press Association Friday 12 Aug 2022, 6:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,190 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5839942
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

THE POLIO VIRUS has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which had not been seen in the US in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said today.

The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests probable local circulation of the virus, the city and New York state health departments said.

State health commissioner Dr Mary T Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defence is so simple – get vaccinated against polio,” New York city health commissioner Dr Ashwin Vasan said in a statement.

“With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine.

“Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”

New York city is being forced to confront polio as city health officials are struggling to vaccinate vulnerable populations against monkeypox and adjusting to changing Covid-19 guidelines.

“We are dealing with a trifecta,” mayor Eric Adams said today on CNN.

“Covid is still very much here. Polio, we have identified polio in our sewage, and we’re still dealing with the monkeypox crisis.

“But the team is there. And we’re co-ordinating and we’re addressing the threats as they come before us, and we’re prepared to deal with them with the assistance of Washington DC.”

The announcement about the discovery of the polio virus in New York City comes shortly after UK health authorities reported finding evidence the virus has spread in London but found no cases in people.

In New York, one person suffered paralysis weeks ago because of a polio infection in Rockland County, north of the city. Wastewater samples collected in June in both Rockland and adjacent Orange County were found to contain the virus.

Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

Vaccination offers strong protection and authorities urged people who have not received the vaccine to seek one immediately.

Based on past outbreaks, it is possible that hundreds of people in the state have got polio and do not know it, officials said.

Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. The disease mostly affects children.

Vaccines became available starting in 1955, and a national vaccination campaign cut the annual number of US cases to fewer than 100 in the 1960s and fewer than 10 in the 1970s, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

A small percentage of people who contract polio suffer paralysis. The disease is fatal for 5% to 10% of those paralysed.

All schoolchildren in New York are required to have a polio vaccine, but Rockland and Orange counties are both known as centres of vaccine resistance.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie