This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Developer set to offer up 'cost-rental' housing at O'Devaney site in bid to break planning deadlock

The plans could pave the way for councillors to agree to a new housing development on the site

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 12:38 PM
1 hour ago 6,505 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4873459
The last remaining blocks of flats in O'Devaney Gardens before their demolition.
Image: RollingNews.ie
The last remaining blocks of flats in O'Devaney Gardens before their demolition.
The last remaining blocks of flats in O'Devaney Gardens before their demolition.
Image: RollingNews.ie

PROPERTY DEVELOPER BARTRA Capital is prepared to give over almost a third of units which are intended for private housing at the redeveloped O’Devaney Gardens for cost-rental housing instead, TheJournal.ie understands.

It means that more units at the site will have rents that are based on the cost of building and maintaining their development, rather than being set at a rate that maximises profit.

The proposal follows an agreement between the developer and Dublin City Council’s ‘Dublin Agreement’ group, who will meet discuss it tomorrow.

The plans could pave the way for councillors to agree to proceed with a new housing development on the site at the council’s monthly meeting next week.

The proposed development was the subject of controversy ahead of last month’s meeting, after a council report revealed that ‘affordable’ homes at the site would cost an average of €300,000, with some three-bedroom apartments priced at €420,000.

Councillors agreed to postpone a decision on the redevelopment of the site at the time, after a letter from Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy suggested that his Department could pull funding from the site if councillors rejected the agreement.

The minister also said that a failure by councillors to accept the proposals would be a “significant blow” to the city and call into question the council’s ability to deliver homes.

Bartra has been contracted to build 768 houses and apartments on the site. Currently, 50% of the scheme – 411 units – has been earmarked for private housing.

A further 30% has been ringfenced for social housing, with another 20% set to become affordable housing.

However the developer has reportedly agreed to sell up to 30% of those 411 prviate units to an approved housing body for cost-rental housing instead.

Although the total number of private houses which Bartra is prepared to sell has yet to be agreed, the move could see the end of a deadlock on whether to proceed with proposals.

Plans to redevelop the site have been in place for more than a decade, before the sod was turned on the first phase in the regeneration development last year, with 56 units of social housing expected to be ready at the site in 2020.

Related Reads

18.09.19 Murphy says €310k price tag for O'Devaney Garden homes is 'affordable'
04.07.18 After a decade of promises, work finally begins on O'Devaney Gardens regeneration
15.02.18 Whatever happened to... a €180m plan to regenerate a troubled Dublin flat complex?

A spokesperson for Bartra declined to comment about the latest proposals when contacted by TheJournal.ie.

The company, founded by property developer and entrepreneur Richard Barrett, has been involved in a number of other developments across the capital.

Earlier this month, it was granted permission to build a 10-storey development in the Docklands, while it was also given permission to construct a controversial co-living development in Dun Laoghaire in June.

With reporting from Cónal Thomas.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie