Gemma O'Doherty denies claim she breached court order from mother of teen who died by suicide

LAWYERS FOR GEMMA O’Doherty have told the High Court that she is the controller of one of three Twitter accounts alleged to have breached a court order not to harass the mother of a young man who died by suicide.

At the High Court today Edel Campbell, who is suing O’Doherty for over the use of her son’s image on a publication run by the defendant, secured orders directing Twitter to disclose the identities and contact details of the operators, controllers and owners of the other two accounts also alleged to have breached the injunction.

Earlier this month Campbell sought various disclosure orders from Twitter and O’Doherty in relation to three of the social media’s accounts ‘@irishlightpaper’, ‘@cavandrugwatch’ and ‘@michaelmg3′.

When the matter returned before the High Court Justice Brian O’Moore was told by Gregory Murphy Bl for the defendant that she accepts that she is the person in charge of the ‘@irishlightpaper’ Twitter account.

Counsel said that his client denies any wrongdoing, and said she intends to fully contest all the allegations against her.

However, she has nothing to do with and no control over the two other accounts, counsel said.

David Kennedy SC, with Paul Comiskey O’Keeffe Bl instructed by solicitor Ciaran Mulholland for the plaintiff said that in correspondence Twitter had said that it would not oppose, nor consent to, the orders being sought by his client.

In light of the correspondence from Twitter the judge said he was satisfied to grant the disclosure orders sought in respect of the @cavandrugwatch’ and ‘@michaelmg3′ accounts.

The orders will allow Campbell’s team to determine who is behind those accounts.

It will then be up to Campbell if she wishes to bring a motion against those parties and the defendant for alleged contempt of court.

Previously the Court heard that Campbell claims she has been harassed by O’Doherty because she has sued the defendant over the alleged unauthorised publication of the image of plaintiff’s late son.

She claims that O’Doherty has wrongly and unlawfully used the image of plaintiff’s son Diego Gilsenan in an article on media controlled by O’Doherty linking unexplained deaths to the Covid-19 vaccination.

Campbell secured an injunction restraining O’Doherty from harassing the plaintiff, or from publishing Campbell’s and her late son’s images or any personal confidential material about them.

O’Doherty is also restrained from encouraging or inciting others to intimidate the plaintiff.

The court also ordered O’Doherty to take down and remove any image of the plaintiff and her late son from any form of media that she owns or operates.

The injunction is to remain in place pending the final outcome of Campbell’s action against O’Doherty, trading as ‘The Irish Light’.

The plaintiff claims that O’Doherty is a journalist and the publisher of The Irish Light, a free periodical newspaper, and the publisher/editor of a website of the same name.

Following Diego Gilsenan’s death in August 2021 it is claimed that O’Doherty used the image of the plaintiff’s son in an article which it is claimed wrongly stated that he died as a result of the administration of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Campbell, from Kingscourt, Co Cavan, claims that despite making several pleas to O’Doherty to cease using her son’s image, the defendant refused to do so.

It is claimed that the picture was taken from RIP.ie used without consent.

Campbell further claims that the unauthorised and repeated use of her son’s image amounts to a harassment and breach of her constitutional rights, and has caused her emotional pain, suffering and harm.

O’Doherty rejects all of the allegations of wrongdoing made against her.