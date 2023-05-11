Results due today on country's first auction for electricity from offshore wind projects

THE RESULTS OF the country’s first auction for the production of electricity from offshore wind projects will be revealed later today.

As part of the Government’s climate targets, 70% of electricity needs to be generated from renewable sources by 2030.

EirGrid, which operates the national grid, will announce how much electricity Ireland’s offshore wind projects will be expected to produce and what range of prices are on offer.

Seven projects have been granted permission to proceed with the first phase of each development. The results of today’s auction will help determine how the companies proceed on these.

Those current projects are mainly due to be situation off the east coast and one is due to be located off the west coast.

The projects are: Oriel Wind Park, the Arklow Bank II, the Bray Bank, the Kish Bank, the North Irish Sea Array, the Codling Wind park and the west coast-based Skerd Rocks project.

A new planning body called the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority is being formed to handle applications for offshore wind projects.

A government framework published in January has set out coastal communities hosting offshore wind projects will financially benefit as generators will have to pay them a substantial amount each year.

The payments will go into “community benefit funds”, and the amount paid will depend on the amount of energy generated.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said at the time that the funds could amount to €4 million per year from a typical offshore wind project and almost €20 million per year from all the projects.