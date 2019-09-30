Four 'extremely dangerous' inmates overpower guards and escape jail in Ohio

Source: Gallia County Sheriff

POLICE IN THE US state of Ohio have said four “extremely dangerous” inmates managed to escape from prison just after midnight yesterday.

The four men managed to powerpower two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon at the Gallia County Jail.

Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, Troy McDaniel and Lawrence Lee then managed to force open a secured door and fled the scene.

The local sheriff said officers had established that the inmates had assistance from at least one person outside the prison to escape.

The men were being detained for crimes that ranged from burglary and fraud to drugs trafficking.

They had stolen keys to a car owned by one of the prison guards before making their bid of freedom and drove a short distance away before switching to another car.

Police believe at least one of the men is still driving a gray 2019 Dodge Charger.

While appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, Sheriff Matt Champlin said “all of the inmates should be considered extremely dangerous”.