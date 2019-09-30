This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four 'extremely dangerous' inmates overpower guards and escape jail in Ohio

Police believe the men may have had outside help that allowed them to escape.

By Sean Murray Monday 30 Sep 2019, 9:10 AM
pjimage (96) Source: Gallia County Sheriff

POLICE IN THE US state of Ohio have said four “extremely dangerous” inmates managed to escape from prison just after midnight yesterday.

The four men managed to powerpower two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon at the Gallia County Jail.

Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, Troy McDaniel and Lawrence Lee then managed to force open a secured door and fled the scene. 

The local sheriff said officers had established that the inmates had assistance from at least one person outside the prison to escape.

The men were being detained for crimes that ranged from burglary and fraud to drugs trafficking. 

They had stolen keys to a car owned by one of the prison guards before making their bid of freedom and drove a short distance away before switching to another car. 

Police believe at least one of the men is still driving a gray 2019 Dodge Charger.

71044442_2434671543415161_2264240963847192576_n Source: Gallia County Sheriff

While appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, Sheriff Matt Champlin said “all of the inmates should be considered extremely dangerous”. 

