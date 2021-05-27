Ohio announces first million dollar vaccine lottery winner

AN OHIO WOMAN has won the US state’s first one million dollar Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize.

A teenager from the Dayton area of the state was also awarded a college scholarship offered by the programme.

The winners were selected in a random drawing and had their information confirmed before the formal announcement at the end of the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show.

Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton near Cincinnati, was the one million dollar winner, while Joseph Costello, of Englewood near Dayton, won the college scholarship.

“We’re excited that this has inspired so many Ohioans to get vaccinated, and we’re thrilled to announce the winners of the first round of drawings,” said governor Mike DeWine.

More than 2.7 million adults signed up for the one million prize and over 104,000 children aged 12 to 17 entered the draw for the college scholarship, which includes tuition, room and board, and books.

Four more one million dollar and college scholarship winners will be announced each Wednesday for the next four weeks.

Mr DeWine, a Republican, announced the programme on May 12 to boost lagging vaccination rates.

The Ohio Lottery conducted the first drawing on Monday afternoon at its draw studio in Cleveland using a random number generator to pick the winners ahead of time, and then confirmed the eligibility of the ultimate winner.

Participants must register to enter by phone or via the Vax-a-Million website.

Teenagers can register themselves, but parents or legal guardians must verify their eligibility.

The names of entrants who do not win will be carried over week to week.