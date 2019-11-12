This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Focused review’ into TD attendance announced following recent controversies

The review should be completed by January.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 7:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,388 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4888835
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN
Image: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

THE BODY THAT oversees the running of Leinster House will undertake a review into the Dáil’s ‘fobbing in’ system which records TDs attendance so they claim allowances and expenses. 

The Houses of the Oireachtas Commission agreed at its meeting this morning to undertake a “focused review” on the recording of Member attendance at Leinster House. 

It follows concerns raised by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, who wrote to the Ceann Comhairle in recent days calling for the system to be stood down.

The Commission today said that its review will include seeking views and input from each party in the Dáil as well as a presentation from the Audit Committee to the Commission.

The review will also consider the views of the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and examine best practice internationally. 

Speaking today, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD, Chairperson of the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission said: “It is vital that we restore credibility and public confidence in the system and administration of allowances to Members of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The review is expected to be completed by next January, said Ó Fearghaíl. 

“It will then be considered by the Commission and any recommendations made will be forwarded to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform for consideration and action as necessary,” he said. 

Dáil rules dictate that TDs can claim Travel and Accommodation Allowance if they clocked in at Leinster House at least 120 days per year. Attendance records are based on the “fobbing in” system.

