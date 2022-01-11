#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 11 January 2022
Advertisement

Five TDs spent almost €4,000 between them printing Christmas material using Oireachtas facility

51 different TDs and senators used the Oireachtas printer in the run up to Christmas.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 12:05 AM
28 minutes ago 2,335 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5650242
Image: Shutterstock/Alina Bitta
Image: Shutterstock/Alina Bitta

FIANNA FÁIL’S NIALL Collins spent more taxpayer money using an Oireachtas service to print Christmas calendars and cards than any other TD ahead of the festive season.

Figures released to The Journal under the Freedom of Information Act show that Collins, his party colleague Willie O’Dea, Sinn Féin’s John Brady and the Healy-Rae brothers all had Christmas material printed for them at a cost of hundreds of Euro late last year.

Overall, 51 different TDs and senators used the Oireachtas printer in the run-up to Christmas at a cost of €6,428.96, but the five TDs above were responsible for more than half the total cost between them. 

Collins, the Minister of State for Skills and Further Education and a TD for Limerick County, was the only deputy whose Christmas material cost more than €1,000.

He ordered 36,000 A4-sized calendars in October 2021 at a cost of €1,194.31 to the taxpayer.

The next-highest spender was Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae, who had 20,000 A4 calendars, 300 A3 calendars and 500 Christmas cards printed in early November at a cost of €813.77.

His brother Danny Healy-Rae, also an Independent for Kerry, had an additional 8,000 A4 calendars, 650 A3 calendars and 1,500 Christmas cards printed the same month at a cost of €451.67.

Sinn Féin’s John Brady, the party’s spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Defence, printed 20,000 A4 calendars in mid-November at a cost of €751.04.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

And Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea, who ordered a higher quantity of material than any other Oireachtas member, had 38,000 Christmas cards printed in late November at a cost of €646.04.

Only four other members printed material that cost more than €100: Fine Gael senator Maria Byrne (4,000 Christmas cards for €157.08); Fianna Fáil senator Robbie Gallagher (3,000 A4 calendars for €135.71); Fine Gael TD Patrick O’Donovan (3,000 A4 calendars for €126.56) and Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe (2,000 Christmas cards for €102.14).

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie