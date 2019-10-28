This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
67-year-old woman becomes China's 'oldest new mother'

Her baby girl is reportedly called Tianci, meaning “gift from heaven”.

By AFP Monday 28 Oct 2019, 3:37 PM
16 minutes ago 1,529 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4870075
Image: Shutterstock/Aaron Amat
Image: Shutterstock/Aaron Amat

A 67-YEAR-OLD woman has given birth in China, a hospital said today, with the parents claiming they are the country’s oldest couple to conceive a baby naturally.

The retired doctor, surnamed Tian, delivered a healthy girl via a Caesarean section on Friday, Zaozhuang city’s Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital told AFP.

“The child was bestowed on the two of us by heaven,” Tian’s 68-year-old husband told Chinese news outlet Guancha. 

Tian told the Jinan Times she only discovered she was pregnant when she went to the hospital for a checkup, telling the newspaper: “I didn’t want it, initially.”

The hospital said it could not confirm that Tian had conceived naturally as she was already pregnant when it took her as a patient.

The Global Times reported the new baby girl was called Tianci, meaning “gift from heaven”.

The Jinan Times said Tian has two other children, including a son born in 1977, two years before China imposed a one-child policy to control its burgeoning population.

One-child policy 

In 2016, Beijing relaxed its one-child policy, allowing families to have two.

While Tian’s age makes her an outlier, women in China are increasingly delaying childbirth or choosing not to have children after decades of strict family planning policies that have made small families the norm.

The age at which the average Chinese woman has her first child rose from 24.3 years in 2006 to 26.9 years in 2016, according to a report this year by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

While the two-child policy has had a smaller effect on China’s birth count than expected, it has prompted more older women to consider having second children.

Around 51% of newborns in 2017 were second children, compared to around 40% in 2016, the Economist Intelligence Unit report said.

Other women in their 60s and 70s have given birth in recent years, though generally after having fertility treatment.

The China Daily reported in December 2016 that a 64-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy by Caesarean section after IVF treatment in the country’s northeast Jilin province.

In 2016, a woman in India gave birth to her first child in her 70s, following two years of IVF treatment.

A 65-year-old German woman was reported to have given birth to quadruplets in 2015, after undergoing an artificial insemination procedure in Ukraine.

© AFP 2019  

