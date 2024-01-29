Advertisement
Oliver Callan. RTÉ
Poll: Will you listen to Oliver Callan's new radio slot?

His new show kicked off at 9am.
0
1.6k
19 minutes ago

OLIVER CALLAN HAS begun his new radio slot on RTÉ Radio One this morning

The comedian – best known for his weekly ‘Callan’s Kicks’ show – is taking over the mid-morning slot from Ryan Tubridy, with the programme being renamed simply ‘Oliver Callan’.

Callan had been acting as a stand-in, on and off, over the last few months before being announced earlier this month as the permanent replacement.

So today we’re asking: Will you listen to Oliver Callan’s new radio slot?


Poll Results:

No (175)
Yes (81)
I might tune in occasionally (67)
No interest, no opinion (37)




