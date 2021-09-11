#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 11 September 2021
Man in critical condition after Cork city centre assault

The man was attacked sometime between 6pm and 7.30pm on Oliver Plunkett Street.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 11:38 AM
A stock image of Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A MAN IS in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Cork city.

Investigators in Anglesea Street Garda Station have appealed for witnesses to the incident that occurred on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork yesterday evening between 6pm and 7.30pm.

A garda statement said that a man, aged in his 40s: “was seriously injured during the incident. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition”. 

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Oliver Plunkett Street between 6p.m. and 7.30p.m. on Friday evening 10th September, 2021 and may have witnessed this assault to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have been in the area of Grand Parade/Oliver Plunkett Street and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.
 
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the statement said. 

