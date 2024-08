AS IRELAND TAKES home what seems to be an ever-growing pile of medals, the Olympics has also been navigating a headline-grabbing controversy in the world of women’s boxing.

Two boxers were deemed ineligible to box at the World Boxing Championships last year are competing at the Games in Paris.

However, there has been considerable misinformation online claiming that the two boxers, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, are transgender, despite the fact that both fighters have never been recognised as men; nor have they ever identified as men, as transgender, or as intersex (a term which refers to people with both male and female sex characteristics).

On this week’s episode, we’re joined by sportswriter with The 42, Gavin Cooney, who is currently covering the Olympics from Paris and has been taking an extensive look at what exactly is going on.

This episode was brought to you by presenter and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll and senior producer Nicky Ryan.