#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 7 April 2021
Advertisement

Olympic torch relay banned from public roads across Japan's Osaka region

Olympic officials are battling the logical issues tied to a new surge in cases.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 10:00 PM
26 minutes ago 904 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5403319
People taking pictures as a torch bearer shows the torch before a relay run in Tokyo today.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
People taking pictures as a torch bearer shows the torch before a relay run in Tokyo today.
People taking pictures as a torch bearer shows the torch before a relay run in Tokyo today.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE OLYMPIC TORCH relay will be barred from public roads across Japan’s Osaka region after a spike in virus cases there prompted officials to declare a medical emergency.

A decision to keep the flame away from public view had already been taken for Osaka city, but today’s announcement extends the measure to the entire jurisdiction.

“Today, we decided to ask residents across the entire Osaka region to refrain from making non-essential and non-urgent outings, so we will cancel the torch relay on public roads in the prefecture,” regional governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said they would instead “arrange for the Osaka segment of the relay to be run in the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park”.

They said they would “implement all necessary measures to ensure a safe environment for all torchbearers who wish to run there, with no spectators being admitted.”

The Olympic flame began its nationwide relay on March 25 in Fukushima and is due to pass through the Osaka region on April 13 and 14.

The relay launch ceremony was held without spectators because of virus concerns, and rules already require fans lining the route to wear masks and avoid cheering.

Yoshimura said it would be “inappropriate” to hold it in the Osaka region on public roads as large numbers of onlookers could gather.

“The torch relay tends to attract crowds because people want to see it, even if we take measures,” he said.

The decision came as the Osaka region declared a medical emergency, with rising infections putting local health facilities under increasing strain.

It reported a new record 878 new infections today and local residents are being asked to avoid non-essential outings.

Osaka city is already under special anti-virus measures, including asking businesses to close early.

Yoshimura had suggested last week that Osaka city’s relay leg might be cancelled, before a compromise was reached to keep the flame off public roads.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

‘Realistic response’

With a little over 100 days until the virus-postponed Games are due to open on July 23, Olympic officials are battling the logical issues tied to a new surge in cases.

On Tuesday, Tokyo 2020 confirmed a water polo test event would be postponed because virus restrictions mean officials from abroad cannot enter the country.

Three qualifiers organised in Japan by the international swimming federation FINA are in doubt because of virus restrictions, with announcements on whether they will be moved due this week.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have previously said legs of the torch relay could be cancelled if overcrowding occurs, but its CEO Toshiro Muto insisted the changes to the Osaka leg should not be considered a cancellation.

“I want people to understand that the Olympic flame relay will be carried out although its form is different,” he told reporters.

“The Olympic flame relay has a significant meaning,” he added. “It is important to continue the Olympic flame relay by making a realistic response.”

Muto said some 200 bearers were scheduled to run in the prefecture and they would all be invited to take part in the park ceremony.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie