Poll: Should the Olympics be postponed again?

THERE WAS FURTHER controversy this week around the planned Olympic Games in Tokyo, after its chief organiser faced pressure to resign over sexist comments.

There have been conflicting reports in recent weeks as to whether the Olympics – which were postponed last year – will go ahead this year as the pandemic still rages across the world.

London 2012 chief Sir Keith Mills last month said if he was in the shoes of the Tokyo organisers, he’d be making cancellation plans. Organisers, however, have insisted there’s no truth to reports the event will be cancelled.

A recent poll found 80% of people in Japan want the games cancelled or postponed, as several parts of the country remain under a virus state of emergency.

So, what do you think: Should the Olympics be postponed again?

