Thursday 4 February 2021
Poll: Should the Olympics be postponed again?

There are concerns the Olympic Games may not go ahead this year in Tokyo given the situation in many countries due to Covid-19.

By Sean Murray Thursday 4 Feb 2021
File photo. Women competing in the 100m hurdles final in Rio 2016.
THERE WAS FURTHER controversy this week around the planned Olympic Games in Tokyo, after its chief organiser faced pressure to resign over sexist comments.

There have been conflicting reports in recent weeks as to whether the Olympics – which were postponed last year – will go ahead this year as the pandemic still rages across the world. 

London 2012 chief Sir Keith Mills last month said if he was in the shoes of the Tokyo organisers, he’d be making cancellation plans. Organisers, however, have insisted there’s no truth to reports the event will be cancelled.

A recent poll found 80% of people in Japan want the games cancelled or postponed, as several parts of the country remain under a virus state of emergency.

So, what do you think: Should the Olympics be postponed again?


Poll Results:

Yes (629)
No (220)
Not sure (51)



About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

