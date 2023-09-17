Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 17 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# PSNI
Northern Ireland police appeal for witnesses to midnight assault in Omagh area
The victim sustained facial injuries and was treated in hospital.
1.1k
2
1 hour ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was assaulted in the Omagh area.

Sergeant Sproule of the PSNI said: “Officers received a report shortly after 12am on Sunday morning, 17 September that a man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted in the Glenview Terrace area of the town.

“It was reported the man was assaulted by two other men, one of whom had a blunt object. He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack and required hospital treatment for his injuries.

“Our investigation is underway and enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information which can assist us should contact 101, quoting reference number 7 17/09/23.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     