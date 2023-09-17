Northern Ireland police appeal for witnesses to midnight assault in Omagh area

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was assaulted in the Omagh area.
Sergeant Sproule of the PSNI said: “Officers received a report shortly after 12am on Sunday morning, 17 September that a man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted in the Glenview Terrace area of the town.
“It was reported the man was assaulted by two other men, one of whom had a blunt object. He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack and required hospital treatment for his injuries.
“Our investigation is underway and enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information which can assist us should contact 101, quoting reference number 7 17/09/23.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
