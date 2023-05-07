Advertisement

Sunday 7 May 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of PSNI officer on police service bike.
# Security Alert
Homes evacuated in Omagh after suspicious object found
The PSNI said it was at the scene following the alert in the Derry Road area of the Co Tyrone town overnight and had enacted a security alert.
45 minutes ago

A NUMBER OF homes have been evacuated in Omagh following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The PSNI said it was at the scene following the alert in the Derry Road area of the Co Tyrone town overnight and had enacted a security alert.

“Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present,” the Northern Ireland police service said.

The incident has been condemned by MLA for West Tyrone Daniel McCrossan who said Omagh – where 29 people lost their lives due to the 1998 bombing – had “suffered enough”.

“Disrupting people’s lives at anytime and particularly at this time of night is totally unacceptable. The people of Omagh have been through enough,” McCrossan tweeted. 

The PSNI it would provide an update in due course.

Last month the man found liable in a civil trial for the 1998 Omagh bomb atrocity, Colm Murphy, was buried in Co Armagh. 

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
