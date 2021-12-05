New Covid measures would lift if Omicron risks don't meet 'worst fears', Minister says

MINISTER MICHAEL MCGRATH has said the government would lift the “precautionary” restrictions announced on Friday if further clarity on the Omicron variant “does not meet our worst fears”.

Current evidence suggests this coronavirus variant has the potential to be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines, but as the strain has only been recently detected more research is needed.

Ireland and other countries around the world have implemented travel restrictions and domestic rules in an effort to contain the spread of the variant.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath described new restrictions announced by the government on Friday as “precautionary in nature”.

“We are coming into the Christmas period when inevitably there will be more socialisation,” he said.

“We’ll all want to meet with the people we love and our family and our friends and so on, and we do have a new emerging threat in relation to Omicron and we simply do not have answers to some pretty fundamental questions about what the impact of that will be.

“I expect that if the findings of all of the research that’s going on globally into Omicron find that it does not meet our worst fears, then we will be in a position to remove those restrictions based on public health advice over the period ahead quite quickly.”

It is too soon to say for sure whether Omicron is more transmissible than other variants, but early indications from tracking in South Africa suggest that it is.

Speaking in Dublin about Omicron on Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it may be two weeks before scientists have a clearer picture of three important factors relating to the variant: “how infectious it, how virulent and to what degree will the new variant escape vaccines.”

From 7 December to 9 January, nightclubs will close, visits to private homes are recommended to be limited to a maximum of four households in total, many indoor events are limited to 50% capacity and indoor hospitality will maintain its midnight closing time with further social distancing measures in place.

NPHET and government

McGrath said it is “vitally important” to maintain the government’s “good working relationship” with public health experts on the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

It follows recent reports including in yesterday’s Irish Independent that said tensions are growing between members of NPHET and the government.

“I believe, in general, the public trusts our public health advisors and that relationship between government and Nphet has been at the heart of our approach to managing this pandemic,” McGrath said.

I fully support the decisions that we have made. We engaged with NPHET on Friday and they explained very clearly the rationale and the logic behind the recommendations.

Sinn Féin has accused the government of “mixed messaging” on the new Covid regulations, after the Tánaiste said that tightening restrictions at the current time was “peculiar”.

In an interview with the Business Post, Leo Varadkar said: “I think it is peculiar that we are tightening restrictions at a time when things are improving, from cases, ICU figures, and hospitalisations.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

However, the Tánaiste also said that he understood why the decisions were being made due to fears after last Christmas resulted in an upsurge of virus cases.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell told RTÉ that the irony of Government complaints about leaks would not be lost on anyone, when it “had been plagued by leaks”.

She said: “The reality is that this kind of mixed messaging is of benefit to no-one.

It adds to the concerns of the general public, of businesses that are trying to stay open, of people who are wondering if they are going to have a job next week.

“It is incredibly frustrating for the general public.

“Having mixed messages now is not helpful to businesses or to those people who are going to work to try and earn a living.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.