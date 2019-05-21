Catching up with the council candidates: They love canvassing but juggling politics with jobs is a challenge

This is my first time running for election but I have previous experience of canvassing with senator Catherine Ardagh and others within the party.

I don’t think you could be in local politics unless you enjoy knocking on doors – I love it, myself. There is no better way of finding out what is happening on the ground.

Most people are nice, you get the odd few that aren’t overly enthusiastic about your party, but almost everyone is friendly and once you know what the issues are on the ground you can think about how to tackle them.

Juggling work and politics has been difficult in the last few months. I work in the office of Senator Catherine Ardagh, so you can balance stuff to an extent but I try not to do my own work on her time.

So I’m mostly doing it before work, after work and at weekends or sometimes on my lunch break.

I’ve shelved pretty much everything in my life in order to focus on this campaign. I’ve very lucky I have an amazing girlfriend and friends who support me and understand that this is my real passion.

I can tell you that I’m a lot skinnier now than I was at the start! That is simply down to all the walking that is involved in canvassing.

I couldn’t even guess how many doors I’ve knocked on but a ballpark figure would be around 10,000.

In an ideal world, we would not have posters, but the thing is they are really important for new candidates. People will often know the sitting councillors in their area, but for us first-time candidates it is hard to compete with that profile and so the posters are necessary.

It is good for democracy to have new people competing to get on the council, so the posters do play a part in the democratic process.

I’m fully aware that posters are a bit of an eyesore and I’ll certainly get mine down as soon as possible after the election. If I’m not using them again I will recycle them. (I understand that art colleges will take them and re-use them.)

I put up 350 posters and I did most of the work myself, with help from a couple of friends. Most of the support I’ve got is from friends and family and then some party colleagues have helped out too.

I’m extremely grateful to everyone that has backed my campaign and to all the constituents who have spoken to me on the doors as well.

I was selected to run for Fianna Fail, just before Christmas. I started knocking on doors back in January and I haven’t had a social life since.

If I get in I’ll be giving up my social life for good – because I’ll still be working full time as well as being a councillor.