CAO opens for third level applications today

THE CAO TODAY opens its online facility for applications to third level education.

From noon today, applications to higher education institutions can be made online for a reduced fee of €30 before 20 January at 5pm. A fee of €45 applies after this time and until the normal closing date of 1 February at 5pm.

Applicants are being advised to familiarise themselves with the system and to use the demo application and the video guides explaining the process.

CAO communications officer, Eileen Keleghan, said the demo application is important to try as it will familiarise applicants with the whole setup.

“There is an online demo application facility available on the CAO website. This facility can be used by applicants to become more familiar with the application form.

“When you have registered, you can log into your CAO account to provide the additional information required to support your application and to enter your level 8 and level 7/6 course choices.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“It is a good idea to enter some course choices at this stage, however applicants can log into their account to add, remove or change the order of their courses as many times as they like up to 1 February for no extra charge.”

Keleghan added that there is no reason to delay registering with CAO and that applicants should get their application number and submit any additional information required of them in advance of the 1 February at 5pm.

To apply to CAO go to www.cao.ie and click on ‘Apply’.