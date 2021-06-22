Online booking system for Covid-19 tests set up for all counties

AN ONLINE BOOKING system for Covid-19 test referral is now open for people in all counties.

Time slots for a Covid-19 test can be booked up to the end of the next day. People can select their county, pick a test centre and a time slot for a free test.

The HSE said people can also show up to the listed centres without an appointment, but they may be waiting longer than if they book ahead of time.

The online booking system is open to anyone aged 16 or over who has not tested positive for Covid-19 in the past nine months.

The HSE said those who have tested positive in this timeframe can receive another test if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

People can only book a test for themselves and tests are limited to one per person.

The HSE piloted the online booking system for three centres at the start of this month.

Delta variant

In Athlone, the HSE is appealing for people who were socialising by the river Shannon on 11 June to attend Covid-19 test centres.

Dr Una Fallon, director of public health HSE midlands, said the identified cases are “probably” the Delta variant, which accounted for 20% of last week’s case numbers.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Delta variant “will become dominant in Ireland” and it’s yet to be determined whether this will result in an increase in hospitalisations.

“There is definitely reason for concern – not reason for panic at this stage,” Varadkar said.

“We’re still on track to ease restrictions further on the 5th of July but we won’t be able to make the final decision on that until next Thursday, until we’ve seen more data and we have the most up-to-date advice from NPHET.”

A further 284 new cases were confirmed in Ireland yesterday.