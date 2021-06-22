#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 22 June 2021
Advertisement

Online booking system for Covid-19 tests set up for all counties

People can still show up to these test centres without booking an appointment.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 1:44 PM
42 minutes ago 4,772 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5473808
File image from outside a HSE Covid-19 test centre in Dublin.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
File image from outside a HSE Covid-19 test centre in Dublin.
File image from outside a HSE Covid-19 test centre in Dublin.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

AN ONLINE BOOKING system for Covid-19 test referral is now open for people in all counties. 

Time slots for a Covid-19 test can be booked up to the end of the next day. People can select their county, pick a test centre and a time slot for a free test. 

The HSE said people can also show up to the listed centres without an appointment, but they may be waiting longer than if they book ahead of time.

The online booking system is open to anyone aged 16 or over who has not tested positive for Covid-19 in the past nine months.

The HSE said those who have tested positive in this timeframe can receive another test if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19. 

People can only book a test for themselves and tests are limited to one per person. 

The HSE piloted the online booking system for three centres at the start of this month. 

Delta variant

In Athlone, the HSE is appealing for people who were socialising by the river Shannon on 11 June to attend Covid-19 test centres. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Una Fallon, director of public health HSE midlands, said the identified cases are “probably” the Delta variant, which accounted for 20% of last week’s case numbers. 

Speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Delta variant “will become dominant in Ireland” and it’s yet to be determined whether this will result in an increase in hospitalisations.

“There is definitely reason for concern – not reason for panic at this stage,” Varadkar said.

“We’re still on track to ease restrictions further on the 5th of July but we won’t be able to make the final decision on that until next Thursday, until we’ve seen more data and we have the most up-to-date advice from NPHET.”

A further 284 new cases were confirmed in Ireland yesterday.  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie