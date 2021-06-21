Coronavirus: 284 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 284 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by health officials in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 53 Covid-19 patients are in hospital today, 13 of whom are in intensive care.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.