Thursday 17 February 2022
Open Newsroom: Are we ready for the New Digital Age?

This month’s Open Newsroom looks at Ireland’s digital strategy, and what needs to be done to avoid leaving certain demographics behind.

By Carl Kinsella Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 11:51 AM
THE GOOD INFORMATION Project is focusing this month on the challenges and opportunities that come with the new digital age, and whether Ireland is ready for society to become more digitised.

This week’s Open Newsroom webinar saw Deirdre Clune MEP and Sara Riso, research manager at Eurofound, join Journal Media managing editor Susan Daly and The Journal Business reporter Ian Curran, for a discussion on how Ireland and the EU can ensure that nobody is left behind by the latest developments in tech.

As Ireland embarks on its Digital Ireland Framework, it aims to have almost all of its public services and businesses operating at a “high level of digital intensity” by 2030. However, Ireland’s level of basic digital skills is one of the lowest in the EU at a meagre 53%.

Our webinar explores the best ways to square this circle, taking into account broader questions of ethics in tech, artificial intelligence, and Ireland’s connectivity infrastructure.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

