Friday 3 September 2021
Open Newsroom: Everything you want to know about space with Leo Enright

Join us over on Facebook at 1pm, or watch it back here later today.

By Adam Daly Friday 3 Sep 2021, 6:45 AM
IRELAND HAS PLAYED a real part in the advancement of space science and technology in Europe and there are plenty more opportunities out there.

So, how long before we have an Irish astronaut? Does Ireland really have a place in space? And what role do space technologies play in tackling the climate crisis?

We’ve been looking at Ireland and the EU’s role in space exploration, and during today’s Open Newsroom we’ll explore some of our recent research and answer your questions with the help of our special guest, space commentator, Leo Enright.

Join our Open Newsroom discussion this lunchtime at 1pm over on Facebook.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

