Open thread: What are your comfort reads?

THE NEWS CYCLE is dominated by one major story at the moment – coronavirus.

So you might find you’re looking forward in the evenings to reaching for something to read that’s comforting and calming. Something to keep your mind off what’s going on in the world outside.

We want to know: what’s your comfort read?

Here are some of our reporters’ favourite comfort reads, to get you started.

I love re-reading any of these – Secret History by Donna Tartt, One Day by David Nicholls, Time Traveller’s Wife by Audrey Nifenegger.

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck. I’ve read it so many times. I read it when I was a teenager and loads of times since, I think because it’s so familiar now that makes it comforting.

A Wrinkle In Time by Madeline de l’Engle. This is such a sweet and weird book – the relationships are real and pure, and it’s always a joy to read.

I like reading stuff I read in my teens when I need comfort. Anything by Michelle Magorian who wrote Goodnight Mister Tom but I preferred all her other stuff.

Tell us yours in the comments.