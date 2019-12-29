Open thread: Your favourite films from the past decade...

ANOTHER DECADE IS coming to an end.
Another ten years of social change, politics, conflict, culture and entertainment.
Filmmakers over the last ten years gave us Black Swan, 12 Years a Slave, Spotlight, The Social Network, Room, Dallas Buyers Club and many, many superhero movies.
According to IMDB, the ten highest rated films of the last decade are:
- Inception
- Interstellar
- Whiplash
- Coco
- The Dark Knight Rises
- Django Unchained
- Your Name
- Toy Story 3
- the Wolf of Wall Street
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Of course that does not mean they were necessarily the best or that they are everyone’s favourites.
So we want to hear from you – what were your favourite films from the past decade?
Let us know in the comments, and feel free to create your own top 10.
COMMENTS (16)