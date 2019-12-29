This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Open thread: Your favourite films from the past decade...

We will never all agree on these things, but let’s talk about it anyway.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 8:00 PM
36 minutes ago 2,730 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4878666
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ANOTHER DECADE IS coming to an end.

Another ten years of social change, politics, conflict, culture and entertainment.

Filmmakers over the last ten years gave us Black Swan, 12 Years a Slave, Spotlight, The Social Network, Room, Dallas Buyers Club and many, many superhero movies.

According to IMDB, the ten highest rated films of the last decade are:

  1. Inception
  2. Interstellar
  3. Whiplash
  4. Coco
  5. The Dark Knight Rises
  6. Django Unchained
  7. Your Name
  8. Toy Story 3
  9. the Wolf of Wall Street
  10. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Of course that does not mean they were necessarily the best or that they are everyone’s favourites.

So we want to hear from you – what were your favourite films from the past decade? 

Let us know in the comments, and feel free to create your own top 10. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

