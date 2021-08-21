#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Advertisement

Open thread: What should be a priority in space exploration?

We want to hear your hopes, dreams, and fears for the future of space exploration.

By Adam Daly Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 9:00 PM
11 minutes ago 284 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5520979

THIS PAST APRIL marked 60 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, successfully circling the Earth aboard Vostok 1 and changing history forever. 

The USSR-US space race is credited with advancing technologies and furthering our understanding of space but some six decades later, what can we expect the future of space exploration to look like? 

The pace of advancement has already begun to increase thanks to falling costs, new technologies, and more nations entering the fray – such as China and India. Entrepreneurs and companies have also emerged – many working in connection with national agencies – that are promising to provide new tourism options and better communications. 

Already, there is talk of establishing mining and fueling outposts on the Moon, Mars and beyond but where would you like the future of space exploration to head? 

Should we move away from commercial space exploration to a joint-up approach among nation-states? Or do you think the current model helps fuel competition? 

Are you concerned about the growing amount of space debris in our orbit? And now that space tourism is closer to becoming a reality would you like to go yourself?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Share your ideas in the comments below or reach out to us on Facebook or Whatsapp. We’ll use your responses to guide our output on this topic. 

As part of The Good Information Project, we’re looking to find out where do Ireland and the EU fit into the current space race. Whether you’re an amateur astronomer, an expert in the field, curious about the future of space exploration, or anything in between, we want to hear from you.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie