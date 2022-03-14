#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 14 March 2022
Advertisement

Open Thread: How has your relationship with the Irish language evolved?

Are you a born-again Gaeilgeoir or just not interested after your time in school? We want to hear from you.

By Adam Daly Monday 14 Mar 2022, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,835 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5705907

FROM THE EARLY days of learning your bhun from your barr, to memorising the dreaded Sraith Pictiúr for your Leaving Cert, our relationship with the Irish language after school varies greatly. 

In some cases, the journey can spark a lifelong love of the language while for others it’s viewed as more of a hassle than a pleasure. Whatever your experience of learning Irish, the language has always been a part of our culture – but how we use it is changing.

For one, it is now an official language of the European Union ending a nearly 15-year derogation that limited how much of the bloc’s material was translated into Irish. Bad news for those who argue the Irish language is redundant beyond our borders.

A 20-year strategy for the language is also in full swing focussing on key areas of action including education, the Gaeltacht, the family, the media, technology and the economy but will that be enough to incentivise non-Irish speakers?

Did leaving the classroom change your perspective and fluency of the language? Maybe you grew up speaking as Gaeilge at home and never lost your love of the mother tongue? Or you might not care about it at all after spending so long with it in school.  

Whatever your view of the language now, we want to know how our relationship with it has evolved, be it for better or worse.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Let us know in the comments below or reach out to us on Facebook or Whatsapp. We’ll use your responses to guide our output on this topic. 

As part of The Good Information Project, at the future of the Irish language at home and abroad, and whether current initiatives are enough to help the language thrive or nearly survive.

This work is also co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie