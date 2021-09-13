#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 13 September 2021
Open Thread: Tell us about your experience of migration

The Good Information Project wants to hear your experience of migration, living abroad for work or study – or coming to Ireland to build a new life.

By Brian Whelan Monday 13 Sep 2021, 8:00 PM
THE GLOBAL IRISH diaspora is estimated to be over 70 million people, with tens of millions of descendants of Irish emigrants forming vibrant communities in places like Britain, the United States and Australia.

For the first time since the famine our population has passed 5 million, as the rate of emigration slows down, and many emigrants begin to return.

This month The Good Information Project from The Journal will be looking at migration.

We will focus on EU policy, the crises that cause people to leave their home countries, and the benefits of internal migration within Europe.

As we kick off, we want to hear your story of migration- whether you emigrated during the financial crisis of the ’00s and were finally able to come home, or perhaps left in the 1970s or 1980s, stayed away and built a new life abroad. 

We would also like to hear from people who have made Ireland their home in recent years, coming from across the EU or beyond, to find a new life here.

Share your experience in the comments below.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Brian Whelan

