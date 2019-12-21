This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 21 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Going to be away this Christmas? Here are some top tips from the gardaí to avoid getting burgled

Gardaí will be targeting burglary gangs nationwide this winter.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,264 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4902721
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Kirch
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Kirch

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED people to take precautions this Christmas period so they don’t have their homes burgled. 

Winter is the most common time for burglaries with many criminals taking advantage of the shorter days so they can target homes under the cover of night. 

Gardaí will continue to implement Operation Thor – a garda initiative which targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders. Significant resources have been invested nationwide to challenge criminal gangs who target homes across the country. 

Operation Thor has resulted in a substantial reduction in domestic burglaries across Ireland since it first launched in November 2015. Over the winter months, targeted activity across Garda divisions includes checkpoints, increased patrolling in certain hot-spots, and the provision of crime prevention advice. Gardaí also work with its partners on initiatives such as Text Alert, and attempting to deny criminals the use of the road network.

To protect yourself this Christmas period, gardaí have advised the following:

  • Whether at home or going out, turn on some lights, use timer switches.
  • Lock all doors and windows, almost 1 in 4 Summer time burglaries involve entry through an unsecured access point.
  • Use your house alarm.
  • Store keys safely; away from windows and letterboxes.
  • Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home. 

Gardaí said that they will target organised crime gangs and prolific offenders with “enhanced covert surveillance; disrupting the stolen goods market; high visibility checkpoints and roads policing supported by ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology to limit the use of the road network by offenders”.

Officers added that crime trend analysis will be used to identify burglary hot-spots and extra high-visibility patrols will then be put into those areas, targeted crime prevention advice will be given to local communities, bail conditions of prolific offenders will be closely monitored, and programmes will be put in place to help reduce re-offending by prolific offenders.

Data from the Garda Analysis Service shows that 75% of burglaries are carried out by 25% of offenders.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Special Crime Operations highlighted that “considerable success has been achieved in tackling residential burglaries, in the course of Operation Thor.

“However, every burglary results in at least one additional victim. For this reason, the Garda Síochána is determined, through launching the Winter Phase of Operation Thor, to further reduce the number of burglaries that occur throughout the country.

Related Read

03.12.19 Murder, drugs crimes, and other offences on the rise in Dublin region in the last 12 months

“Having your home burgled is a distressing and traumatic experience. An Garda Síochána is hoping that by raising awareness of some simple crime prevention measures, such as locking up and lighting up, less Irish families will have to endure the pain of being burgled this winter.

“If going out, Irish homeowners should endeavour to make sure their home looks occupied – to Lock Up and Light Up. Use timer switches to turn on lights, lock all doors and windows, store keys away from windows and letterboxes, and use your alarm.

“Taking these simple steps will lessen a home’s vulnerability, deter burglars and protect homes.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie