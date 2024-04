PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR Fianna Fáil has fallen to its lowest point in almost two years.

According to the latest Business Post/Red C Poll, the party dropped two points to 14% this month, its lowest rating since June 2022.

While not the bounce they would have hoped for since Simon Harris became leader, Fine Gael saw its support increase by one point to 20%. The party has not risen above 20% since last September.

Despite its recent drop in support, Sinn Féin remains the most popular party and saw a rise of two points to 27% this month.

In a significant upward trend, support for independent candidates has also risen by two points to 19% – making them the third most popular group of politicians in the country.

According to the paper, it is the highest polling for Independents since just before the general election in 2016.

Support for the Green Party is down one point to 3%, while Labour and the Social Democrats remain unchanged at 3% and 6%, respectively.

People Before Profit-Solidarity saw its support fall by one point to 2%, while Aontú also dropped by one point down to 4%.