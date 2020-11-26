#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 26 November 2020
Advertisement

Analysis: Unrelenting pressure from a unified opposition kept the Woulfe affair firmly in the spotlight

The opposition has been like a dog with a bone on the issue.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 7:27 PM
13 minutes ago 969 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5279899
Tánaitse Leo Varadkar and MInister Helen McEntee, (File, 2017)
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Tánaitse Leo Varadkar and MInister Helen McEntee, (File, 2017)
Tánaitse Leo Varadkar and MInister Helen McEntee, (File, 2017)
Image: Eamonn Farrell

FOR THE COALITION, it must feel like Golfgate is the controversy that just won’t die.

When Dara Calleary fell on his sword mere hours after the story broke back in August, few would have believed that the tentacles from the fateful dinner with still be bothering the government three months later. 

Granted, the fresh questions raised today about Seamus Woulfe’s nomination to the Supreme Court were seeded before that dinner, but they probably wouldn’t have been asked without it. 

In large part though, the main reason we’re still poring over the entire affair is because the Dáil’s opposition parties have effectively acted as one in pursuing it. 

There were a number of points when the controversy could have died down but instead grew legs again because the opposition kept it going.

In fact, there were a number of points when the opposition were setting the terms of the debate and the government were playing catch up. 

The clearest example of this was when the prospects of actually impeaching Woulfe began to fade.

When Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil a fortnight ago that the government would not be taking any action against Woulfe the debate had already moved on. Instead, opposition parties had already changed their focus and were insisting that Justice Minister Helen McEntee answer questions in the Dáil. 

When Martin made that statement it was already clear at the time that a successful impeachment was a non-runner. 

It was clear because the Social Democrats’ Catherine Murphy and others had said publicly a week previously that they didn’t believe it would succeed

Labour’s Brendan Howlin had also gone on Today with Claire Byrne to put the brakes on and urge that members keep their counsel should they be required to make a judgement on Woulfe. 

It was an urging that appeared to be heeded, with Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny appearing to temper his language for the greater good of the opposition’s cause. 

Gunning for the Taoiseach

For about a week, the government resisted the need for McEntee to take Dáil questions, pointing to a statement she made in the Justice Committee and indeed questions answered by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste in the Dáil. 

Related Reads

26.11.20 'Woulfe would make a good judge': McEntee and Tánaiste had 'informal' conversation about Supreme Court vacancy
05.11.20 Seamus Woulfe finally meets with Chief Justice Frank Clarke over 'Golfgate'

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it would be “a bad idea” to discuss the appointment in the Dáil while the Taoiseach had to hear his own words used against him. 

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald told Martin during Leaders’ Questions that the government’s approach “stinks to the highest heavens”, echoing his 2017 words when Máire Whelan was appointment to the Court of Appeal. 

The repeated attacks worked and the following day McEntee agreed to take questions on the matter, albeit only in the form of oral questions, meaning no Q&A. 

The opposition wasn’t satisfied though, insisting the government was still dodging accountability. 

With what seemed like clear coordination, each of the opposition leaders lined up on Tuesday to take aim at the Taoiseach in particular.

Alan Kelly said Martin was creating “a most dangerous precedent” and that “as Taoiseach of Ireland” he should be facilitating accountability. 

If that wasn’t enough, the opposition parties said they were withdrawing from the Dáil’s Business Committee because the government wouldn’t agree to holding the Q&A with McEntee. 

Ultimately it worked and the government was forced to relent, even if there were more statements than questions today for the opposition’s liking.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It remains to be seen where the matter goes from here, but the revelation that Varadkar had told McEntee that Woulfe “would make a good judge” will certainly turn attention to the Fine Gael leader. 

Ultimately there is little the government can do about Woulfe’s position, so the noise around the issue may die down. But even if this is the case it could end up having a longer-lasting effect.

One of the frequent criticisms of Ireland’s left parties is that they are unable to act in unison, derided in the Dáil by Barry Cowen as an alphabet soup. On this issue they have clearly demonstrated an ability to work together. 

Not necessarily in lockstep with each other but perhaps close enough. A promised impeachment motion from Rise TD Paul Murphy may be doomed to failure but even that’s unlikely to mean much.

As soon as that motion was announced Sinn Féin and Labour both said they would not be supporting it, demonstrating a perhaps unexpected consensus.  

Questions over Woulfe will fade in the face of tomorrow’s Covid-19 announcement and the upcoming Christmas period. The challenge for the opposition is to maintain a single voice as those and other issues come to the fore.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie