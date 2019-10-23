This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

OPW Brexit Unit begins consultation for Dublin Port inspection bays

A decision on the consultation with An Bord Pleanála is due by 28 February next year.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 6:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,627 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4864435
Image: Christina Finn/TheJournal.ie
Image: Christina Finn/TheJournal.ie

THE OFFICE OF Public Works has lodged a consultation application on building inspection bays, and facilities for cargo and live animals at Dublin Port. 

The application for a ‘state development consultation’ was lodged by the OPW’s Brexit Unit last Thursday 17 October, the day a Brexit deal was confirmed between the EU and the UK. 

The consultation is to discuss a “shared services facility” which would include: new warehouse facilities and other structures for cargo unloading areas; inspection bays; live animal storage facilities, and other spaces and works.

The application entry on the An Bord Pleanála website says that the case is due to be decided by 28 February 2020. As things stand currently, if a Brexit extension is granted by the EU, the next Brexit deadline would be 31 January 2020. 

Among the checks that would be needed are inspections on live animals to ensure they meet the EU’s SPS check requirements. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already acknowledged the need to preserve the all-island of Ireland sanitary and phytosanitary checks system post-Brexit. 

Dublin Port has spent over €30 million to date on inspection posts, additional staff and training in preparation for a hard Brexit (where the UK would leave the Customs Union and Single Market). 

The Irish government’s no-deal Brexit plans include an extra 270 truck parking spaces, 33 inspections bays and a live animal controls area at the port.

A public office with eight counters and accomodation for staff, office accomodation for an extra 144 staff in the Dublin Port area and anew traffic management system is also part of no-deal plans for Dublin Port. 

Related Read

19.12.18 'A sobering read': Here's the Irish government's no-deal Brexit plan

In response to questions put to him by Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said on 24 September that the decision to put facilities at a port or airport “to carry out import controls on certain regulated products and live animals is based on trade flow analysis”.

 Once such a request is received, this begins a process to identify where such a facility could be built. The requirements for a border inspection post would be outlined, which would include the inspection facilities and the accommodation requirements for the staff. 

“This facility would need to comply with the relevant EU regulations, and be approved for use by the Commission,” Creed said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie