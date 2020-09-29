'An act of sheer wanton corporate vandalism': Former home of 1916 leader demolished in Dublin

THE FORMER HOME of a 1916 Rising leader in Ballsbridge in Dublin has been demolished.

The property at 40 Herbert Park, which once belonged to The O’Rahilly, was bulldozed by a company developing the site at around 6.30am this morning.

The site and two adjoining addresses at 36 and 38 Herbert Park are set to be developed into 105 apartments and the extension of an aparthotel by Derryroe Limited, a company owned by the Kennedy and McSharry families.

The house was built in 1907 and The O’Rahilly, the only 1916 leader to die in battle, was the first occupant of the property. His widow lived there until her death in the 1960s.

Earlier this month, Derryroe was granted permission by An Bord Pleanála to develop the site, despite objections by local residents, Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews, Dublin City councillor Micheál Mac Donncha, the 1916 Relatives Alliance , and O’Rahilly’s grandson.

An architectural heritage report carried out on behalf of the company found that removing the house would “not represent a loss of significant architectural or historic fabric”.

O'Rahilly House demolished

In an act of wanton vandalism of our revolutionary heritage the Herbert Park home of the 1916 Rising leader The O'Rahilly was demolished today, despite a peservation order.

Minister must act to force developer to rebuild as was. pic.twitter.com/V8FRhhtgsQ — Aengus O Snodaigh TD (@aosnodaigh) September 29, 2020

Dublin city councillors passed a motion earlier this month to have the property added to the Record of Protected Structures, which would have prevented its demolition.

However, it is unclear if this application was successful before the house was bulldozed this morning.

Speaking outside the Dáil today, Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh described the demolition as an act of “sheer wanton corporate vandalism”.

“The developers, who moved onto the site and levelled the house this morning, attempted to remove any trace of a house that played a very valuable part in Irish history,” he said.

“I think once again we’re seeing what we saw in the 1970s, and after: the sheer corporate greed which will destroy Irish history and Irish heritage in this city if it’s allowed to go unchecked.”