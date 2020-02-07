This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Storm Ciara: Weather warning issued for Galway, Mayo and Donegal as wind set to batter west

Winds with gusts of up to 120 km per hour are set to hit three western counties as people go to the polls on election day.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 7 Feb 2020, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago 9,570 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4997041
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

POWERFUL WINDS ARE set to batter three counties on Ireland’s western seaboard tomorrow ahead of Storm Ciara’s arrival on Sunday. 

Met Éireann has issued two status orange alerts, warning people in Galway, Mayo and Donegal to be prepared for winds that have the capacity to impact them significantly.

Winds with gusts of up to 120 km per hour and mean speeds of up to 80 km per hour are set to hit the western counties as people go to the polls on election day.

The warning for Galway will be in place from midday until 4pm on Saturday while the warnings for Mayo and Donegal will be in place from 1pm until 6pm.

Saturday looks set to be a grim weather day across the country as the rest of Ireland will be subject to a, less severe, yellow wind warning from 9am until midnight as well as a yellow rainfall warning from midday on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

There had been fears that the incoming inclement weather could force the cancellation of the opening ceremony of Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture on Saturday but organisers have yet to rearrange the event.

Storm Ciara was identified by meteorlogists on Wednesday and is moving eastwards towards Ireland and the UK. 

The UK Met Office has warned that it could be the most violent storm to hit Britain since 2013 and has forecast damage to buildings and disruption to flights, trains and ferries. 

