Monday 13 July, 2020
Organisers of this year's Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil appear in court

A vigil was held on 4 June after police ruled it could not take place due to coronavirus restrictions.

By Press Association Monday 13 Jul 2020, 9:38 AM
11 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5148373
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of the Apple Daily local newspaper, arrives at court.
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE ORGANISERS OF a vigil commemorating China’s bloody 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square appeared in a Hong Kong court today on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly.

A total of 13 people were charged over the 4 June vigil, including Lee Cheuk-Yan, who chairs the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic and Democratic Movements of China.

The alliance organises the vigil, which is an annual event.

Others charged include Jimmy Lai, founder of the Apple Daily newspaper and a pro-democracy advocate, as well as activists and alliance members Richard Tsoi and Albert Ho.

Police had ruled that this year’s vigil could not take place due to coronavirus restrictions, but organisers turned up to sit in the usual vigil venue, Victoria Park. Thousands eventually followed suit.

They were charged days later with inciting others to participate in the banned protest.

Lee said on Monday: “Today we are supposedly on trial, but we believe it is the Hong Kong government, the police that should be put on trial and will be put on trial because of the suppression of our right to mourn on June 4.

“This is a complete denial of our rights under the constitutional Basic Law.”

The group held up posters and banners condemning the government for suppressing the vigil and opposing political prosecution.

They also took a moment of silence to mark the death anniversary of Liu Xiaobo, a Chinese dissident who died of liver cancer in 2017 while serving a 11-year jail sentence for “subversion of state power”.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

