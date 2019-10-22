This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Armed man steals ambulance and drives into bystanders in Norwegian capital

A child who was in a pram was injured in the incident.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 1:00 PM
57 minutes ago 7,191 Views 17 Comments
File photo of Norweigan police.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

AN ARMED MAN has stolen an ambulance in the Norwegian city of Oslo and crashed into a number of people, according to multiple reports coming out of Norway. 

Local media has reported that gunshots were fired during the incident which has left a number of people, including a child, injured. 

Oslo police tweeted: “We are in control of an ambulance that was stolen by an armed man. Shots were fired to stop the perpetrator, he is not critically injured. Update will come.”

Several people were run over by the man, including a child in a pram now being treated in hospital, said state broadcaster NRK.

Television images showed an overturned pram lying by an upturned traffic sign.

Police shot at the tyres of the ambulance and the driver fired back, witnesses told NRK.

