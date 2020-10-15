#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Advertisement

There are 2,475 'open' outbreaks of Covid-19 in Ireland with 522 new outbreaks notified last week

The HPSC published its latest report on outbreaks and clusters in Ireland this morning.

By Sean Murray Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 11:45 AM
18 minutes ago 3,860 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5234010
File photo.
Image: Simon Dawson/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Simon Dawson/PA Images

ACROSS THE COUNTRY, there were 522 outbreaks of Covid-19 last month with the majority of clusters originating from private households.

It brings the total number of outbreaks since the arrival of the pandemic to 4,957. Of these, 2,475 remain “open” according to the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

For an outbreak to be considered “closed”, there must be 28 days from the last case diagnosed or becoming symptomatic.

An outbreak is defined by the HSE as either two or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a particular setting. Or it can also refer to two or more cases of illness with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 where at least one person is a confirmed case.

table 1 Source: HPSC

In the week to midnight on 10 October, there were 352 outbreaks in private households. During the pandemic to date, there have been 3,532 outbreaks in such settings.

New restrictions announced by government will see people advised not to visit other households for the next three weeks. Today, Minister Simon Harris referred to it as a potential “game changer” in reversing the rapid spread of the virus across the country.

The latest statistics also show 25 outbreaks in schools, bringing the total to 73.

The HPSC, however, stressed: “These outbreaks are outbreaks associated with school children +/or school staff. Transmission of Covid-19 within the school has not necessarily been established in these outbreaks.”

A further 11 outbreaks were identified in nursing homes, with a total of 40 open outbreaks in nursing homes in the country. 

In the workplace, there were 23 outbreaks notified in the last week, including one in a meat processing plant and five in the construction industry. The number of open workplace outbreaks is 99. 

Childcare facilities were linked to 15 outbreaks in the last week, while restaurants/cafes were linked to seven and pubs to four. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Among populations/settings identified as vulnerable, there were no cases last week in the Roma community, in Direct Provision Centres or in prisons. However, eight outbreaks were notified from among the Irish Traveller Community. 

Last night, health officials confirmed 1,095 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland – the highest daily total recorded.

The message from these officials was clear.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “People must now make choices.

Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.

Speaking later in the evening as Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal were moved to Level 4 of restrictions, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that more counties were likely to follow suit based on current trends. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie