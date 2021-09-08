These 38 locations are being given funding to develop permanent outdoor dining structures

A proposed drawing of the outdoor dining facilities on Pembroke Street in Cork

MINISTER FOR TOURISM Catherine Martin and Fáilte Ireland have today announced the locations of 38 permanent outdoor dining facilities to be developed in 19 counties nationwide.

Fáilte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme opened for applications in March 2021 and comprises two parts. Today’s announcement relates to Part Two of the Scheme.

All Local Authorities were invited to apply to Fáilte Ireland for funding under Part Two – Local Authority Weatherproofing & Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme – to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate outdoor dining in urban tourism centres, enabling access to outdoor seating for extended periods throughout the year.

38 locations are set to benefit under the Scheme with almost €9 million allocated.

All locations are subject to Local Authority planning approvals and public consultation.

“The aim of this scheme is to support tourism and hospitality jobs and help businesses develop new ways of catering for domestic and international tourists outdoors,” Minister Martin said.

“Access to outdoor dining facilities will continue to be a key part of industry recovery as we look forward to 2022 and beyond,” she said.

Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly added: “We have learned during Covid-19 that people want the option of dining outdoors. This scheme will make dining areas suitable in a wider range of weather conditions so that they can be used for longer periods of the year, helping businesses towards sustainable recovery.”

The 38 locations that have received funding are as follow:

Carlow County Council

Main Street, Borris (€61,000)

Tullow Street Upper, Carlow (€133,357)

Clare County Council

Ennis Town Centre, Francis St, Lr Parnell St, Abbey St Car Park, Templegate Plaza (€186,975)

Cork City Council

Beasley St (€236,160)

Caroline St (€375,083)

Pembroke St (€302,187)

Princess St (€112,150)

Union Quay (€284,130)

Cork County Council

The Quays, Bantry (€221,595)

Short Quay, Kinsale (€215,110)

Dublin City Council

Merrion Row (€255,312)

Suffolk St (€351,786)

Capel St (€742,095)

Donegal County Council

Bundoran Oceanside, West End Car Park (€126,840)

Port Road, Letterkenny (€137,000)

Fingal County Council

Harbour Green Howth (€600,000)

Kerry County Council

Boat Yard, Dingle (€292,118)

Kenmare Place, Killarney (€604,505)

Kildare County Council

Main Street, Naas (€187,275)

Kilkenny County Council

Market Yard, Kilkenny City (€649,000)

Laois County Council

Dublin Road, Durrow (€32,348)

Hynd’s Square, Portlaoise (€129,446)

Limerick City & County Council

Limerick City (€750,000)

Longford County Council

Main Street, Ballymahon (€104,562)

Louth County Council

The Green, Carlingford (€118,000)

Earl Street, Dundalk (€82,000)

Mayo County Council

Market Square, Castlebar (€98,725)

Market Square, Claremorris (€101,300)

Offaly County Council

O’Connor Square, Bridge St, Millennium Square, Tullamore (€200,000)

Sligo County Council

The Square, Enniscrone (€94,772)

Tobergal Lane, Sligo Town (€265,160)

Tipperary County Council

East Lane & Mary St Mall Clonmel (€113,800)

Old Baker Street, Thurles (€86,200)

Waterford City & County Council

Waterford City Trail – Bailey’s New Street to O’Connell Street/John Street (€354,919)

Grattan Square, Dungarvan (€151,774)

Wexford County Council

Monck Street, Wexford Town (€228,000)

Wicklow County Council

Abbey Lane, Arklow (€81,000)

Market Square, Wicklow Town (€118,624)

South Dublin County Council and Galway City Council locations have been given a one-month extension.

Part One of the Scheme – Outdoor Seating and Accessories – supports individual hospitality businesses with grants of up to €4,000 for seating, tables and outdoor accessories. Closing date for receipt of applications is 30 September 2021.