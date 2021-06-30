#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Advertisement

Over half of septic tanks failed their 2020 inspection, says EPA

Over a fifth were also found to be a risk to human life or the environment.

By Niamh Quinlan Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 8:09 AM
1 hour ago 5,356 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5481275
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Image: Wikimedia Commons

MORE THAN HALF of septic tanks failed inspection in 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said.

In their Domestic Waste Water Treatment System Inspections 2020 report, released today, 443 (54%) septic tanks and other domestic waste water treatment systems failed inspection because they were not built or maintained properly.

In total, 809 inspections were carried out.

23% of domestic water systems inspected were found to be a risk to human health or the environment, as “faulty systems can contaminate household wells and pollute rivers”, the EPA said in a press release.

Dr Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said that households should ensure effluent from their septic tanks isn’t ponding in their garden, leaking into nearby streams or contaminating any drinking water wells. 

“Householders should visually check their septic tank and get their well tested at least annually to satisfy themselves that their septic tank is not posing a risk to the health of their families, their neighbours and the environment,” he also said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Agency also said that three-quarters of systems that failed inspection since 2013 have been fixed. However, at the end of 2020, there were 468 cases that have been ongoing for more than two years.

“Local authorities should focus their efforts to resolve open cases to ensure human health and the environment are protected,” said Noel Byrne, EPA Project Manager.

A grant of €5,000 is available to help fix failing systems as part of a septic tank grant scheme.

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie