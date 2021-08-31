'Extremely dangerous': Overcrowding at Cork University Hospital reaches pandemic peak

THE NUMBER OF patients waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital this morning was the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The union stated that 63 patients were waiting on trolleys in CUH today, with a total of 332 waiting for beds in hospitals around the country.

The statement comes as the INMO released its total trolley figures for the month of August, stating that 6,367 patients were waiting for beds across the country in the last month, more than double the number in August 2020.

The highest trolley figures for August were in:

University Hospital Limerick – 823

Cork University Hospital – 738

University Hospital Galway – 563

“The situation is out of control and extremely dangerous. The rate of overcrowding in CUH is now so high that we can’t maintain the proper infection control measures needed to prevent the spread of Covid,” INMO Industrial Relations Officer for CUH, Liam Conway said.

“There is an urgent need for additional beds and the appropriate staffing increases in ED and throughout hospital, but we also need more capacity in the community so people can be discharged at the right time and space is used properly,” Conway said.

“This is very quickly approaching the record overcrowding we saw before the pandemic, but Covid is very much still an issue. Our members and their patients are being put at risk, and it cannot be allowed to continue.”

INMO Director of Industrial Relations Tony Fitzpatrick said the situation is “completely unacceptable”.

“Government plans for opening back up society need to include extra healthcare capacity and supports for our healthcare staff, who are burnt out and exhausted,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Increasing pressure on our members now without proper measures to deal with the demands on the health service is going to drive nurses and midwives out of their professions and out of the country.”

The HSE has been contacted for comment.