Wednesday 19 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
# Gardaí
Packages of suspected cocaine found on two Donegal beaches
Gardaí are appealing to the public to watch out for any similar packages along the Donegal coast.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of suspected cocaine on two beaches in Co Donegal.

Milford gardaí were alerted around 8.30am this morning to the discovery of a package at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad, and to another similar package a half an hour later at Tramore Beach in Dunfanaghy. 

The packages are suspected to contain cocaine, subject to analysis by forensic scientists.

Gardaí recovered the packages and the scenes were examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who will be along the north Donegal coastline in the coming days to watch out for any similar packages and report them to gardaí.

“Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention is asked to contact An Garda Síochána at the investigation team at Milford Garda Station 074 9153060, their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111,” a garda statement said.

“An investigation is ongoing based in Milford Garda Station. Assistance will be provided by the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with other state and voluntary services to search along the North Donegal/ Fanad Head Coastline this evening and in the coming days.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Author
Lauren Boland
