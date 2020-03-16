Children have been sharing their St Patrick's Day artwork through window panes

CHILDREN AROUND THE country who would have normally been gearing up to take part in St Patrick’s Day parades and other outdoor festivities tomorrow have had to think outside the box for this year’s celebrations.

Facebook groups have been sharing suggestions for how kids can still get involved in the day, and one idea that has spread is for artwork to be displayed through windows in people’s homes.

Some people have been sharing this art through #paddys_panes on Twitter.

Kellie Sweeney, a nurse and mother-of-two living in Dublin, said her daughter Madison thought the window art displays were a great idea.

“Of course we’re quite fortunate that we have a home to do this in the first place… if you can do it, you should it’s a lovely idea,” said Sweeney.

I saw it first on Facebook and thought it was a good way to kill a few hours now that schools are closed.

“My daughter was supposed to be in the local parade so she thought this was a great idea. She’s even going to do her own parade out in the back garden for us tomorrow at home,” Sweeney said.

Her daughter Madison’s artwork displayed in their downstairs window says: “Pulling together by staying apart. Happy Paddy’s Day.”

The Paddy’s panes idea has been shared in community Facebook groups and on Twitter.

We are all set for #paddys_panes - these are going in the window tomorrow. We have the less traditional #shurrupyewyetick aggro Paddy with nunchucks and the more classic version with added comedy #paddysday #SelfIsolation pic.twitter.com/elptR2csLI — jill (@jillajordan) March 16, 2020 Source: jill /Twitter

We want to hear from you. If you have pictures of your children’s artwork for St Patrick’s Day, please send them to conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie to be considered for publication in a story tomorrow.

Send the picture with a short description, along with your child’s name and age.