Monday 16 March, 2020
Children have been sharing their St Patrick's Day artwork through window panes

If you want to send us pictures of your children’s St Patrick’s Day art, see the end of this article for full details.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 16 Mar 2020, 12:05 PM
51 minutes ago 6,043 Views 2 Comments
Madison Gardner with her St Patrick's Day artwork.
Madison Gardner with her St Patrick's Day artwork.
Image: Kellie Sweeney

CHILDREN AROUND THE country who would have normally been gearing up to take part in St Patrick’s Day parades and other outdoor festivities tomorrow have had to think outside the box for this year’s celebrations.

Facebook groups have been sharing suggestions for how kids can still get involved in the day, and one idea that has spread is for artwork to be displayed through windows in people’s homes. 

Some people have been sharing this art through #paddys_panes on Twitter. 

Kellie Sweeney, a nurse and mother-of-two living in Dublin, said her daughter Madison thought the window art displays were a great idea.

“Of course we’re quite fortunate that we have a home to do this in the first place… if you can do it, you should it’s a lovely idea,” said Sweeney.

I saw it first on Facebook and thought it was a good way to kill a few hours now that schools are closed. 

“My daughter was supposed to be in the local parade so she thought this was a great idea. She’s even going to do her own parade out in the back garden for us tomorrow at home,” Sweeney said. 

Her daughter Madison’s artwork displayed in their downstairs window says: “Pulling together by staying apart. Happy Paddy’s Day.”

The Paddy’s panes idea has been shared in community Facebook groups and on Twitter.

We want to hear from you. If you have pictures of your children’s artwork for St Patrick’s Day, please send them to conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie to be considered for publication in a story tomorrow.

Send the picture with a short description, along with your child’s name and age. 

