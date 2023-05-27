Harrington second round leader at Senior PGA as Clarke is tied for fifth

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 13 minutes ago
PADRAIG HARRINGTON CONTINUES to lead the way in the Senior PGA Championship, the second Major of the season on the Champions Tour, at Fields Ranch East.
Harrington fired a course record eight-under 64 in the opening round and followed up that blistering start in the second to be three-under for his round after 14 holes.
He finished the day on 12-under par to enjoy a three stroke lead over Katsumasa Miyamoto, who managed to edge one shot clear of Stewart Cink.
Harrington picked up shots today on the 14th, 15th and 18th, after beginning his round on the 10th.
Darren Clarke made a notable move to surge into the top five, carding a second successive three-under 69 to move into a tie for fifth on six-under par.
There were five birdies and two bogeys in the round for Clarke who picked up shots at the 2nd, 5th, 11th and 14th holes. That run took him to seven-under for the tournament before bogeys arrived at the 16th and 17th holes. He atoned for that slump to finish the day with a birdie on the par-five fifth.
Written by Fintan O’Toole and posted on the42.ie
