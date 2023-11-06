Advertisement

Monday 6 November 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Pádraig Harrington [file photo].
Golf
Pádraig Harrington wins by seven shots on PGA Champions Tour after final round 64
The Dubliner cruised to his sixth Champions Tour event victory at the TimberTech Championship.
23 minutes ago

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HAS won the TimberTech Championship on the PGA Champions Tour with an exceptional final round of 64 to capture the tournament by seven strokes.

This is his sixth Champions Tour event victory. Harrington went into the final round holding a one-shot lead having previously been one of the four co-leaders heading into Saturday’s action.

The Dubliner started his final round brightly with back-to-back birdies before adding four more birdies between the fourth and seventh holes. He dropped a shot on the ninth and maintained a steady position on the back nine before picking up more birdies on the 14th, 16th and 18th to finish with a flourish.

Charlie Wi of South Korea and Germany’s Bernhard Langer finished in joint-second on nine-under.

Meanwhile, Darren Clarke finished his final round with a one-under 70 to sign off on three-under for the tournament.

Written by The 42 Team

The 42 Team
