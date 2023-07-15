Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 15 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Ben Brady/INPHO A view of Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the night of Munster's clash with South Africa 'A.'
# set in stone
Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Munster Champions Cup clash with Crusaders in 2024
The Irish province previously said that approval was being sought to have the game at the GAA grounds.
235
0
7 minutes ago

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH will host the Champions Cup clash between Munster and Crusaders in February 2024, the Irish province has announced.

Munster said on Friday that approval was being sought at GAA’s Central Council for the use of the grounds in Cork city. The request has since been given the green light.

The fixture, which is set for 3 February, will be the first time that the reigning URC champions and Super Rugby face off against each other. Munster previously played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time last November when they took on South Africa ‘A’.

Ticket information with pre-sale and general sale details will be revealed on Monday.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     