Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Munster Champions Cup clash with Crusaders in 2024

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH will host the Champions Cup clash between Munster and Crusaders in February 2024, the Irish province has announced.

Munster said on Friday that approval was being sought at GAA’s Central Council for the use of the grounds in Cork city. The request has since been given the green light.

The fixture, which is set for 3 February, will be the first time that the reigning URC champions and Super Rugby face off against each other. Munster previously played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time last November when they took on South Africa ‘A’.

🗞 UPDATE | Approval has been granted for a return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in February 2024 for another huge occasion for the province.



Ticket information with pre-sale and general sale details will be revealed on Monday.

