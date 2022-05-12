Palestinians honour journalist killed by Israeli army, reject joint probe

THOUSANDS OF PALESTINIANS today honoured Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh across the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, a day after she was shot dead during an Israeli army raid.

Israel and the Palestinians have traded blame over the killing of Palestinian-American Abu Akleh, 51, a veteran of the Qatar-based network’s Arabic service, at the Jenin refugee camp.

The United States, European Union and United Nations have backed calls for a full investigation into what Al Jazeera labelled a deliberate killing “in cold blood”, but the Palestinian Authority (PA) has rejected holding a joint probe with Israel.

In a sign of Abu Akleh’s stature among Palestinians, she received what was described as a full state memorial at the Ramallah compound of president Mahmud Abbas.

Thousands lined the route as her coffin, draped in the Palestinian flag, was driven through the West Bank city, where a street is to be renamed in her honour.

Many held flowers, wreaths and pictures of the slain journalist, who has been widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism through her coverage of the conflict.

‘Wound in our hearts’

“This crime should not go unpunished,” said Abbas, adding that the PA held Israel “completely responsible” for her death, and had “rejected” an Israeli proposal for a joint investigation.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had said yesterday it was “likely” Abu Akleh was killed by stray Palestinian gunfire – but Defence Minister Benny Gantz later conceded that it could have been “the Palestinians who shot her” or fire from “our side”.

Advertisement

On a visit to Tehran, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani blamed “Israeli occupation forces” for the “heinous crime”.

Bennett today accused the PA of blocking Israel from accessing “the basic findings that would be necessary in order to reach the truth,” and warned them not to “taint the investigative process.”

Draped in a Palestinian scarf, mourner Tariq Ahmed, 45, described the death as a “tragedy for all the nation”, comparing his grief to that he felt at the funeral of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

“I have not felt this pain since Arafat died,” Ahmed said.

Another mourner, 45-year-old Hadil Hamdan, said that “Shireen was part of our lives”, adding that “her voice entered every home, and her loss is a wound in our hearts”.

Ibrahim Abu Allan, 52, attended the memorial in his wheelchair, having travelled from the southern West Bank. “The road was difficult, but Shireen deserves a farewell,” he said.

No joint probe

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian Christian born in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, is scheduled to be buried alongside her parents in a cemetary near Jerusalem’s Old City tomorrow.

As her coffin began its journey to Jerusalem to the drumbeat of a marching band, crowds chanted slogans demanding an end to Palestinian security cooperation with Israel.

Israel had publicly called for a joint probe and stressed the need for Palestinian authorities to hand over the fatal bullet for forensic examination.

The European Union has urged an “independent” probe while the United States demanded the killing be “transparently investigated”, calls echoed by UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PA official Hussein Al-Sheikh, a close Abbas confidant, said the Palestinian “investigation would be completed independently”.

An initial autopsy and forensic examination were conducted in Nablus in the Israel-occupied West Bank hours after her death.

New Jewish settlements

In a move likely to further inflame West Bank tensions, Israel today advanced plans for 4,427 Jewish settler homes.

About 475,000 settlers already live in the West Bank, alongside some 2.7 million Palestinians, in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law.

Settlement monitor Peace Now warned the announcement “deepens the occupation,” while right-wing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennett’s religious nationalist Yamina party, hailed a “day of celebration for the settler movement.”

Tensions had already risen with a wave of attacks that have killed at least 18 people in Israel since 22 March, including an Arab-Israeli police officer and two Ukrainians.

A total of 31 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died during the same period, according to an AFP tally, among them perpetrators of attacks and those killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank operations.

© – AFP, 2022