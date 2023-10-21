Advertisement

Sam Boal People gather for a pro-Palestinian rally outside the Garden of Remembrance.
city centre
Thousands take part in Palestine solidarity march in Dublin
The demonstration kicked off at 1pm at the Garden of Remembrance.
1 hour ago

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are marching through Dublin City in solidarity with Palestinians and calling for an end of Israeli military actions in Gaza.

The demonstration began at the Garden of Remembrance in the north of the city at 1pm and will end at Merrion Square, near to Government Buildings.

The demonstrators are made up of a large amount of groups, individuals and politicians. Representatives from a number of opposition political parties are present, including Sinn Féin, People Before Profit, the Social Democrats and others.

Footage from the scene shows demonstrators holding a variety of placards and signs and waving Palestinian flags. The crowd can be heard chanting “one, two, three, four, occupation no more!”

Israel is currently bombarding Gaza, with a relentless bombing campaign having already killed more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

The campaign is in response to an attack on 7 October by Hamas, when militants stormed across the Gaza border into Israel, killing over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in the deadliest attack on Israeli soil since the state was founded in 1948.

Today, UN chief Antonio Gutteres pleaded for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in the war between Israel and Hamas militants that has devastated much of Gaza, demanding “action to end this god awful nightmare”.

Addressing a Cairo summit today as the conflict rages into its third week, Guterres said the Palestinian enclave of 2.4 million people was living through “a humanitarian catastrophe” with thousands dead and more than a million displaced.

A convoy of trucks carrying much needed aid was allowed to pass into Gaza this morning from Egypt.

With reporting from AFP

Cormac Fitzgerald
